We re-watched the first episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’—and here’s how their life has changed

It’s more than a decade since the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired, and the show is coming to a close this week after 20 seasons.

Many people enjoyed tuning into the show to see the lives of the First Family of reality. It was a glimpse into their glamorous and interesting lives.

At indy100, we decided to re-watch the first episode of KUWTK - filmed and aired in 2007 - for a trip down memory lane, and we’re quickly reminded of how different live was back then for the now mega-famous family.

Here are the things that shook us when we re-watched:

Kardashian HQ was a lot smaller than we remembered

The exquisite, ranch-style house in the first episode is quite big and would be a dream house for many. But it certainly doesn’t compare to the mansions that the family members live in now.

Also, in the opening scene, you see Kim opening up the fridge to the condiments that many of us are accustomed to, such as Smucker’s grape and strawberry Smucker’s jelly and French’s yellow mustard could be seen. It’s a far cry from their current go-tos of of salads, green smoothies, and classy dinners.

Kylie and Kendal were still kids

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were super-young in the first season at 9 and 11-years-old respectively. In 2012, both Jenner sisters launched a clothing line which was their first taste of entrepreneurship.

A few years later in 2015, Kylie launched her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, which made nearly a billion dollars in the first two years.

Eventually, she had her own spin-off series, Life of Kylie, in 2017, and in 2018 she had her first child, daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott.

Last year, Kylie became a multimillionaire who has 239 million followers on Instagram.

Kendall is now a high fashion runway model who was considered the world’s highest-paid models in Forbes’ top-earning models list in 2018.

The year before that, she received backlash for a Pepsi commercial that seemed to trivialize police brutality as well as promoting Fyre Festival.

Now, she is a business owner of tequila brand 818 Tequila.

Scott Disick insisted he was ready to commit to a stable long-term relationship.

Yeah, good one. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were dating from the very first season. But Scott, who is younger than Kourtney, didn’t seem to be well received by Kris because of his age.

Scott and Kourtney ended up breaking up in 2015 after dating for nine years on and off. Now, Kourtney is dating Blink-182’s drummer, Travis Barker.

Scott is also in a relationship of his own with Amelia Hamlin, but he always seems to seek out Kourtney when she’s seemingly moved on.

According to Life &Style , a source says that Scott doesn’t like that Kourtney moved on and the situation “really bothers him.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: TV personalities Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend Opening Ceremony and Calvin Klein Jeans' celebration launch of the #mycalvins Denim Series with special guest Kendall Jenner at Chateau Marmont on April 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Calvin Klein) (Getty Images for Calvin Klein)

Scott and Kourtney have three children together: Sons Mason,11, Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope,8.

BlackBerry was the pre-social media king of the smartphones

BlackBerry, which is now an enterprise software company, was a phone that could be seen throughout the episode. BlackBerry was efficient enough to make calls, and keep things organized for business as well as being savvy enough for younger people and text messages. And, back then, it was THE phone to have.

Also, we can’t forget the BlackBerry Messenger( BBM) days.

Although BlackBerry creating branded phones with Android, such as the KeyOne, and Key2, with TCL, iPhones are all still all the rage for social media, and you won’t see a Kardashian walking around without one these days.

Kim was stunned that she was invited onto a TV talk show

Although she’s highly sought after for interviews with TV shows and magazines worldwide these days, Kim was shocked, excited, and nervous to be invited to speak with Tyra Banks, the model and host of the Tyra Banks show partly because she wasn’t used to interviews and talking about personal matters.

Kim Kardashian on the Tyra Banks Show. (Photo courtesy of dailymotion,com)

The biggest drama in her life was her sex tape

Kim spoke to Banks about her sex-tape scandal with former boyfriend Ray J, an actor and singer and brother to former musical artist/actress Brandy. Naturally, she was a bit nervous to re-hash something so personal.

Since then, she’s had other life happenings occur, such as the 2016 robbery in Paris where millions of dollars of jewelry was stolen from her. Her robber also wrote a book confessing to the robbery.

Currently, Kim is going through a divorce from her husband, Kanye West. The former couple were married for seven years and have four children together: daughters North, 7, Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Kris Jenner was still happily married

Kris and Caitlyn met on a blind date, and it was love at first sight as they got married five months later. On the first episode, they were celebrating 16 years of marriage.

However, in 2014, they finalized their divorce. In 2015, Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman and has completed gender reassignment surgery.

She said there was a weight lifted from her shoulders and that Kris even helped her decorate her home in Malibu, California.

Caitlyn Jenner (L) and Kris Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3) (Getty Images)

In 2016 and 2017, Jenner starred in a reality TV series called I Am Cait. And in April 2017, she released her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

She is an advocate for the LGBT+ community.