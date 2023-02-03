Kylie Jenner's birthday party for her 5-year-old daughter sparks controversy

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner threw an extravagant 5th birthday for her daughter Stormi Webster – but people weren't pleased as the birthday celebration's theme was reminiscent of Travis Scott'sAstroworld album.

In 2018, Scott released the album, which featured what appeared to be a gold inflatable head of himself, accompanied by children and families heading into a carnival.

The following year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Scott share Stromi, and they created"Stormiworld," which included a massive inflatable of Stormi's head, in what can be deemed as a tribute to the Astroworld cover.

According to BuzzFeed,the "Stormiworld" vision was revisited for Stormi's second and third birthdays.

However, in 2021, Astroworld was marred with a tragedy at Scott's festival of the same name.

In November 2021, in Houston, Texas, fans in attendance were met with a surge that unfortunately caused the death of 10 people, including a 9-year-old little boy.

Flash-forward to Wednesday (31 January 2023), Jenner took to her Instagram stories to show that they threw an "It Takes Two" birthday party for Stormi and her son Aire, which had a whole bunch of children's activities.

But people took to social media to share their shock and anger to see that the giant inflatable head was being used again as an entrance to the party.

One person on Instagram wrote: "FKNG REALLY???"

"We get it; y'all don't care about the victims, especially @travisscot, anything to stay relevant."

A third wrote: "So sick and disgusting. That theme Should have been rethought," another added.

During Scott's headline performance at Astroworld Festival in November 2021, he was accused of "inciting" fans as he is known to encourage them to "rage."

The Houston Chroniclealso reported that the rapper continued performing for another 37 minutes after the festival was considered a mass casualty incident.

Still, those close to Scott said that he didn't realise how severe the crowd surge was at the concert. After the festival, he noted that he was "devastated," noting that he would cover funeral costs.

The Kardashian - Jenner clan have spoken out about the incident, with Kylie saying she was "devastated" by the incident.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday's events. And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community," she wrote, in part, on her Instagram stories at the time.

Elsewhere, this wouldn't be the first time "Stormiworld" was met with controversy.

As reported in BuzzFeed, Kylie hosted the festivities in February 2021, which broke Covid-19 protocols.

Indy100 reached out to Jenner's representative for comment.

