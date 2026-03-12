What's in the Oscars goodie bag 2026?

The Oscars are just around the corner, with film fans across the globe gearing up for Hollywood’s biggest night – waiting to see whether their favourite stars win big or get snubbed.

Of course, no awards ceremony is ever short of controversy. Over the years, the Oscars has produced its fair share of chaos, from on-stage slaps to the wrong names being announced.

But beyond the glamour, the gowns and the gold statuettes, there’s one detail that nosy fans religiously hone in on every year: what exactly is inside the famously lavish Oscars goodie bag?

Rumoured to be worth a staggering $350,000 (£261,000), the unofficial swag bags are curated by LA-based marketing agency Distinctive Assets and handed out among the celebrity guests.

"This is something we do independently of the Academy with the intention of elevating small businesses, female-founded brands, and minority-owned companies, and also because losing sucks," founder Lash Fary shared.

Here is everything rumoured to be inside the 'Everybody Wins' goodie bag for 2026:

A vegan GUNAS handbag

Plant-powered Cavi-art from PETA

Danucera Sculpt & Lift waitlisted facial from Rescue Spa

A Costa Rican Villa Experience from Essence of Dreams

Liposuction experience from ArtLipo

Ballet (Gold Edition) ultra-secure cryptocurrency storage

Custom prenuptial agreement from divorce attorney Jim Sexton

Centellian24 Lifting Eye cream

Flaus Electric Flosser Starter Kit

Glymate Lixi Daily Supplements

GROHE Euphoria 140 Shower Head

Japanese luggage sets from Asia Luggage

Beboe luxury cannabis products

BENU Movie Star special edition Haute Collection fountain pens

Smile makeover package from Beverly Hills Dental Arts

Movie Night Maple Gourmet Gift Box

Hydrojug Traveler

OOFOS OOahh Plus sliders

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

Villa experience in Ibiza from Can Nemo

THC-microdosed liquid packets from Cann Social Tonics

CBespoke residential interior design package

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

TruFru Strawberries

Tea Forté’s Tea Tasting Assortment Tea Chest

Arctic villa stay from Hideout Villas

DESUAR Spa experience

A seven-day retreat at the Golden Door

Watermelon Glow Pore Tight Toner and Toner Pads from Glow Recipe

Haize & Honey Chocolate Chunk Cookies

A ten-day holiday in Sri Lanka from Santani

Señorita THC-infused non-alcoholic margaritas

Suavecito Añejo Tequila

Facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

Bored Rebel statement tees

Plum + Argan Serum from Chanla Chau Cosmetics

HUHA better for you underwear

INSTYTUTUM skincare

Chocolate-covered pretzels with gold crystals from Posh Pretzels

Portrait experience from LIGHT MVMNT STUDIO

The Jet Set fragrances from On The Nose Perfumes

Song Survivor game

Pick, Pic, Boom Party card game

Danucera Cerabalm

Beekeepers Naturals product four-pack

Skinny dipped almond bites

The Academy Awards 2026 will be held at the Dolby Theatre in LA on 15 March, and will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

