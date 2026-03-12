What's in the Oscars goodie bag 2026?

The Oscars are just around the corner, with film fans across the globe gearing up for Hollywood’s biggest night – waiting to see whether their favourite stars win big or get snubbed.
Of course, no awards ceremony is ever short of controversy. Over the years, the Oscars has produced its fair share of chaos, from on-stage slaps to the wrong names being announced.
But beyond the glamour, the gowns and the gold statuettes, there’s one detail that nosy fans religiously hone in on every year: what exactly is inside the famously lavish Oscars goodie bag?
Rumoured to be worth a staggering $350,000 (£261,000), the unofficial swag bags are curated by LA-based marketing agency Distinctive Assets and handed out among the celebrity guests.
"This is something we do independently of the Academy with the intention of elevating small businesses, female-founded brands, and minority-owned companies, and also because losing sucks," founder Lash Fary shared.
Here is everything rumoured to be inside the 'Everybody Wins' goodie bag for 2026:
- A vegan GUNAS handbag
- Plant-powered Cavi-art from PETA
- Danucera Sculpt & Lift waitlisted facial from Rescue Spa
- A Costa Rican Villa Experience from Essence of Dreams
- Liposuction experience from ArtLipo
- Ballet (Gold Edition) ultra-secure cryptocurrency storage
- Custom prenuptial agreement from divorce attorney Jim Sexton
- Centellian24 Lifting Eye cream
- Flaus Electric Flosser Starter Kit
- Glymate Lixi Daily Supplements
- GROHE Euphoria 140 Shower Head
- Japanese luggage sets from Asia Luggage
- Beboe luxury cannabis products
- BENU Movie Star special edition Haute Collection fountain pens
- Smile makeover package from Beverly Hills Dental Arts
- Movie Night Maple Gourmet Gift Box
- Hydrojug Traveler
- OOFOS OOahh Plus sliders
- Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
- Villa experience in Ibiza from Can Nemo
- THC-microdosed liquid packets from Cann Social Tonics
- CBespoke residential interior design package
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
- TruFru Strawberries
- Tea Forté’s Tea Tasting Assortment Tea Chest
- Arctic villa stay from Hideout Villas
- DESUAR Spa experience
- A seven-day retreat at the Golden Door
- Watermelon Glow Pore Tight Toner and Toner Pads from Glow Recipe
- Haize & Honey Chocolate Chunk Cookies
- A ten-day holiday in Sri Lanka from Santani
- Señorita THC-infused non-alcoholic margaritas
- Suavecito Añejo Tequila
- Facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich
- Bored Rebel statement tees
- Plum + Argan Serum from Chanla Chau Cosmetics
- HUHA better for you underwear
- INSTYTUTUM skincare
- Chocolate-covered pretzels with gold crystals from Posh Pretzels
- Portrait experience from LIGHT MVMNT STUDIO
- The Jet Set fragrances from On The Nose Perfumes
- Song Survivor game
- Pick, Pic, Boom Party card game
- Danucera Cerabalm
- Beekeepers Naturals product four-pack
- Skinny dipped almond bites
The Academy Awards 2026 will be held at the Dolby Theatre in LA on 15 March, and will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu.
You should also read...
- Oscars 2026: This is exactly what the A-listers will be eating at this year's Academy Awards
- Why the Academy Awards are called the Oscars – the surprising theories behind the name
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.