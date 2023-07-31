Lena The Plug recalls having 'awkward' threesome with 'A-list' rapper

Lena the Plug has been thrust into the limelight thanks to her notorious “collaboration” with porn star Jason Luv, but not all her sexual encounters have been so well choreographed.

The OnlyFans star, who is known for her X-rated podcast ‘Plug Talk’, has revealed that she once had a threesome with an “A-lister” and her best friend, but admitted that she found the whole experience painfully “awkward”.

‘Plug Talk’ follows an unusual format, in that each episode sees Lena (real name Lena Nersesian) and her husband Adam22 interview a female porn actor and then have sex with her at the end.

But, three-ways haven’t always come so naturally to the content creator, as she acknowledged in a resurfaced clip.

In the video, posted to YouTube back in 2017, Lena and her pal Emily laughed about an encounter they’d had, apparently with a bonafide superstar.

Introducing the eyebrow-raising anecdote, the adult influencer said: “Basically Emily and I became best friends the moment we locked eyes in March of 2016 and a week later we collabbed (sic) on a penis.”

She explained: “This is Los Angeles, a lot of things can happen and Emily somehow was invited to hang out with a very attractive celebrity, A-list rapper.”

Lena said that Emily pleaded with her to come along to the celeb’s house because she was too nervous to go alone, but the podcaster warned her: “If we go there together, he’s going to think that we’re both going to f**k him.”

Sure enough, after smoking some weed and drinking some “really gross” wine, this is precisely what happened, even though Emily wanted the famous lover all to herself.

Lena and her friend Emily laughed as they reminisced about their X-rated 'collaboration'





“This is not only an awkward threesome because you didn't want me to join, but it was just awkward because he's awkward,” Lena recalled.

She then recounted how, despite having “kissed a lot of girls” and even having had a girlfriend herself, she found her sexual dalliance with Emily almost unbearably cringe-inducing.

“I've kissed my sister, I've kissed my cousins who are girls and none of those kisses felt as awkward as the kisses that Emily and I exchanged,” she said.

“Me and her are best friends, but we also have a very mother-daughter/sister relationship.”

However, this was not the end of the racy story, but simply the prelude to something even more risqué.

Moving on to her budding relationship with Adam22 (real name Adam Grandmaison), Lena told viewers: “I've been seeing Adam for a few months and we are both sexually pretty open to having other girls join.”

She then announced that they would be having sex with Emily “in an hour” and then “talk about it after” on the same YouTube video.

“It's kind of weird and controversial to have your best friend join, but I trust Emily and this will just kind of be kind of fun,” she added.

The trio came back onscreen following their raunchy session

Eventually, Adam did join and the video cut to the aftermath.

Posed that most clichéd of questions: “How was it for you?”, Adam replied: “It was probably one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

They rapped up the clip with Lena leaning back on her bed with Adam and saying: “We're going to make a sex tape if you get me to a million subscribers and this man as well.”

Suffice it to say, six years on, they each have more than a million subscribers.

And, together, they’ve made a hell of a lot more than just one sex tape.

