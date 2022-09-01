Leonardo DiCaprio has a dating timeline you can practically set your watch to.

The news broke on Wednesday that the actor has been going through his latest break-up, after splitting with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone.

The actor, 47, has gained a reputation for not dating women over the age of 25 over the course of the last two decades.

It’s become such a notorious thing, in fact, that some fans preempted the breakup after Morrone turned 25 earlier this year on social media – only for DiCaprio to follow the pattern and reportedly split with the actress and model this week.

The news of the pair's split was reported this week Getty Images

The internet has been enjoying itself ever since the news broke by making the same joke, and now even the likes of Ryanair has been getting involved.

Joining in the conversation, the airline posted a screenshot showing the company was 37 years old before writing: “We haven't seen Leo DiCaprio in 12 years.”



They weren’t the only company to crack wise at Leo’s expense.

The Los Angeles Times ran a hilarious headline which read: “Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Camila Morrone, [take a guess], have reportedly split.”

Even German football club Borussia Dortmund had a pop by writing “Leonardo DiCaprio, unfortunately, cannot be a BVB fan” and posting a screenshot showing the club was 112 years old.

Others, though, seemed to be in a much more investigative mood – and wanted to get to the bottom of the DiCaprio dating saga.

One social media user shared a graph of DiCaprio’s love interests from 1999 (Gisele Bundchen) until now (Morrone) and it shows that the peak age these women get to before they break-up is 25.

“This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head,” they wrote.