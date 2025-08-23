Never let them know your next move. That seems to be something US President Donald Trump specialises in and this was more evident than ever during a White House press conference about the FIFA World Cup - where he went off on a political tangent about Vladimir Putin.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the White House with the World Cup trophy where announcements about next year's World Cup being held in the US, Canada and Mexico were made, such as the draw being held at the Kennedy Centre (where Trump is Chairman) in Washington on 5 December.

But during the press conference, he went off on a tangent about Putin and even held up a picture of the two of them together, saying the Russian leader could even attend the World Cup itself.

Trump said: "I was just sent a picture from someone who wants to be there very badly. He's been very respectful of me and of our country but not so respectful of others."

He then held up the picture and added: "I'm going to sign this for him, I was sent one and I thought you would all like to see it, that is a man named Vladimir Putin, who I believe will be coming depending on what happens.



"I thought it was a nice picture of him, okay of me, but nice of him." Infantino looked on seemingly in dismay at what was being said.

Donald Trump held up a picture of him with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference about the FIFA World Cup / Getty Images

Clips of this moment have been going viral online, with Trump being blasted as a "Putin fanboy" by some.

One person said Trump "turned a global sports event press conference into a Putin fan club moment".

Author and award-winning civil rights attorney Areva Martin said: "This is sick. 🤢 Donald Trump is proudly holding up a photo that Putin sent him, like a fanboy showing off a signed poster."

One simply asked: "What is wrong with this man?"

On that post, another commented: "Honestly can we please stop the crazy train now. This has gone way too far. Will not one Republican stand up for our country? What a complete clown show we are living in right now!"

One added: "The level of embarrassment is just off the charts. That picture, his stupid face and that stupid f****** hat. My god we're a global joke."

Plenty of memes flowed, with another posting one of Putin having Trump on strings.

"Just move the world cup to Canada and Mexico," one pleaded.

Another said: "Trump treating a press conference like a pen-pal moment with Putin says it all, he is more eager to please a dictator than to answer to the American people. Bragging about autographs and respect from Putin, it is fanboying for an adversary."

And another agreed: "Never seen someone fanboy so f****** hard lol he's pathetic."

