Who is KingCobraJFS? YouTuber dies aged 34 as investigation launched

Joshua Saunders, a YouTuber and musician who's better known online as KingCobraJFS, has died aged 34 in his hometown of Casper, Wyoming.

KingCobraJFS developed a huge cult following online, more than his 120k YouTube subscribers would suggest.

A Natrona County Coroner's Office release said: "The Natrona County Coroner's Office in conjunction with The Casper Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on 21 August.

"Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent as 34-year-old Joshua Fay Saunders of Casper, WY.

"An autopsy has been scheduled and Next of Kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing and further information surrounding the circumstances of the death will be released later."

In a statement shared with Complex, The Casper Police Department said: "In accordance with department protocol for unattended deaths, an investigation is underway.

"At this time, detectives believe the incident to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the public. Officers located a deceased adult male at the scene."

KingCobraJFS has died aged 34 / YouTube

Who is KingCobraJFS?

On YouTube, KingCobraJFS' bio says: "I am a musician, I play guitar both electric and acoustic, I sing, I have CDs available, I'm trying to get my musical career off the ground.

"Am fan of metal and rock and a little bit of grunge and punk and some alternative. I also do vocal covers and share with you my thoughts on issues like political and / or social or media."

KingCobraJFS started his YouTube channel in 2011 and he gained a cult following with his gothic persona, 'food hacks' and rants. Signature parts of his content included guitar playing, vocal covers and wand-making.

He was open about living with Asperger's and addressed drinking habits in livestreams.

What caused KingCobraJFS' death?



KingCobraJFS' cause of death is currently unknown. An official investigation to determine the circumstances is underway.

What has KingCobraJFS' family said?

KingCobraJFS' father is claimed to have posted an emotional five-minute long video on his son's YouTube channel before quickly deleting it.

However that's not before it seems to have been shared across social media. The video showing what's understood to be KingCobraJFS' father has since gone viral with many online praising him for speaking out about what happened, the struggles KingCobraJFS faced throughout his life, paid tribute to him and thanked all of his son's fans.

KingCobraJFS' fans have been paying tribute to him online too.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.