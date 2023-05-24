Lily Allen's three word message about Brexit says it all

Singer and actress Lily Allen simply tweeted ‘Brexit was dumb’ earlier this weekan and was met with overwhelming agreement from many.

Since 52 percent of the British public voted to leave the European Union back in 2016, many have come to the conclusion that the decision was a mistake, after rising prices, limited economic growth, and other negative impacts that have risen as a result of Brexit.

The 38-year-old singer’s tweet got over 9,000 likes and over 700 retweets. Making it clear that many shared similar feelings to Allen.

Some even said that Allen’s tweet didn’t go far enough, with one user commenting: ‘You win the Twitter Understatement of the Year Award.’

Others left comments such as ‘facts!’, and ‘simply put, and true.’

Of course, there were some who disagreed with Allen’s statement. One user said ‘it was the best thing to happen to the UK this century.’ Some users wanted Allen to give her reasonings for the statement.

This isn’t the first time the 'Smile' singer has expressed her disagreement with the UK’s decision to leave the EU. Back in 2017, Allen posted a tweet that told Brexiteers they were ‘responsible for everything bad that happens to the UK.’

A YouGov poll from 2022 found 1 in 5 Britons who voted for Brexit now think it was the wrong decision. As well as Nigel Farage, a key Brexiteer in the Vote Leave campaign, admitting earlier this month that Brexit had ‘failed’.

