Nigel Farage has finally admitted that 'Brexit has failed', five years after he pledged to leave the UK if it did.

In 2017, the politician appeared on LBC, where he was so confident the UK leaving the EU would be a good thing, he said he would personally move abroad if it was a 'disaster'.

However, the former UKIP leader backtracked during Newsnight last night (15 May), admitting: “Brexit has failed.

“We have not delivered on borders, we have not delivered on Brexit, the Tories have let us down very, very badly.”

