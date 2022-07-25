YouTube personality Logan Paul was met with backlash online after calling Jordan Peele's film Nope "one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time."

On Sunday, Paul, 27, let followers know his thoughts on Peele's new film starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya via Twitter.

"NOPE” is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time. I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread)" Paul tweeted.

In the thread of tweets, Paul criticized the characters in the movie, the storyline, and the realistic nature of the film, among other things.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



"An extraterrestrial creature that is advanced enough to fully shapeshift, activate an anti-electromagnetic field, and propel itself in any direction quickly & quietly can’t tell the difference between a plastic inflatable and a viable meal? NOPE" Paul wrote in another tweet.

Paul's criticisms of Peele's new film led to many people mocking and insulting the professional wrestler claiming he had no understanding of the film's intention.

"Don’t you need to practice since you a wrestler now? Stay outta grown folks business because you really don’t want people to critique anything that you’ve ever done in your entire career as an influencer", a Twitter use said.

"Nobody watches a movie and says "hmmm, i wonder what Logan Paul's take is on this?" Another person tweeted.

"This is logan paul's worst offense," a person tweeted.

Nope is Peele's third time directing, writing, and producing a film after his hits Get Out and Us. The film is a science-fiction horror about two siblings (Palmer, Kaluuya) trying to capture evidence of a UFO.



Rotten Tomatoes gave Nope an 83 percent fresh rating from critics and a 71 percent from audiences. IMDB rated it an average of 7.6 out of 10 from 10k scores.

The film has been met with mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. One person tried to claim Peele as the best horror movie filmmaker which Peele rebuffed.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



