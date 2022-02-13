Jordan Peele has revealed the first trailer for his new film about an 'evil cloud', Nope, and the internet is losing its mind.

The new clip is the first look at the director’s highly-anticipated new horror-thriller, which is his first movie since Us in 2019.

Keke Plamer and Daniel Kaluuya star, playing ranchers whose lives are turned upside down with the arrival of a mysterious UFO.

The clip begins with the pair talking about the history of motion pictures, saying the first assembly of images to make moving footage was of a black man on a horse – who in the film is the great grandfather of Keke’s character.

However, it’s quickly apparent that things aren’t as they seem, after a strange apparition appears in the sky, startling the horses on the ranch and knocking out all electricity.

We’ll have to wait to see exactly what the threat they face turns out to be, but it’s safe to say we’re intrigued – and so is the internet.

































Peele shared the clip on Twitter, adding the caption: “What’s a bad miracle.”

The upcoming movie also stars Michael Wincott, Barbie Ferreira, and Brandon Perea. It’s set for release on July 22.

Peele arrived as a director with the critically lauded Get Out in 2017, marking him out as one of the most exciting filmmakers of his generation.

The movie also starred Kaluuya as a young black man who uncovers the terrifying truth about the family of his white girlfriend.

His follow-up Us, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss, was released two years later.

