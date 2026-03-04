Logan Paul hits back at anyone who calls him a 'scammer' online

Logan Paul has set the record straight, hitting back at online accusations that he is a scammer.

During an episode of The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, the YouTuber called the claims "patently false," adding that he intends on settling matters in court "sooner rather than later".

"Online a lot of false narratives can be spun up and unfortunately people believe them," he told hosts Graham Stephan and Jack Selby. "But yeah, I'd say it’s that the businesses that I build are not started with anything but the best intentions".

The 30-year-old went on to say he's not chasing money. But rather, he enjoys building businesses and products, which sometimes "doesn’t always work out".

Paul is the co-founder of Prime and Lunchly, and an investor in NFTs, cryptocurrency, and collectable Pokémon. He is also known for his work as a podcaster, having co-hosted the popular show Impaulsive alongside Mike Majlak.

''There’s a misconception that if something doesn’t work out in a business setting, it means you had bad intentions," Paul continued. Especially now, when you can be turned into clickbait or a YouTube thumbnail and people can make tons of videos to enrich themselves.

"But when you lie over and over again, eventually you may find yourself being held accountable in court".

During the ep, Paul also lifted the lid on how he invests his money, citing mostly real estate and Pokémon.

