Jake Paul is backtracking on his thoughts on Bad Bunny – now taking to X/Twitter, insisting he loves the star and claiming he doesn't understand the confusion.

On Monday (9 February), Jake quipped: "Guys i love bad bunny idk what happened on my twitter last night ?? wtf (sic)."

His tweet comes 24 hours after Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl, which drew over 135 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched halftime shows of all time.

However, Jake's response soon left people scratching their heads, given he's been openly critical of the 'DtMF' singer. One surprising comeback came from X/Twitter's very own Community Notes, which cited not one, not two, but three of Jake's tweets.

On 8 February, Jake said he was "purposefully turning off the halftime show," urging others to do the same.

"Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that," he wrote.

The fact checker then provided evidence of Jake's "doubling down," including his attempt to justify what he meant by calling Bad Bunny "fake".

"The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted he's not a fake citizen obviously bc hes Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country," he penned.

The platform's Community Notes then showed Jake "tripling down," citing his 9 February tweet: "To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a “fake citizen” because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.

"But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period. That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess. If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen.

"And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America."

It wasn't just Community Notes giving Jake heat for his previous tweets; his very own brother, Logan Paul, also entered the chat.

However, his comments also opened up the floodgates to criticism and "hypocrite" labels after he answered a stern "no" when asked by reporters whether he was excited for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Indy100 reached out to Jake Paul's representative for comment

