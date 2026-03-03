Melania Trump baffles with appearance as chair of UN meeting

People have been left baffled after First lady Melania Trump chaired a United Nations Security Council meeting.

On Monday (2 March), unexpected footage emerged from the UN headquarters in New York that took plenty of people by surprise, as US president Donald Trump ’s wife Melania Trump chaired a meeting about children and education in times of conflict.

Her appearance at the UN comes just days after her husband jointly launched strikes on Iran alongside Israel, which has led to retaliatory strikes across the Middle East. Six US service members have been killed.

Melania was there representing the United States as part of the rotating presidency of the UN council. Of US troops lost in conflict, Trump did not reference the Iran war directly, but said: “Their bravery and dedication will always be remembered.”

“The US stands with all of the children throughout the world. I hope soon peace will be yours,” she added in another remark.

Her appearance there was met with shock and some disdain.

“What the hell are we doing here,” one organisation asked.

Another wrote: “Lmao — this is the perfect end of American empire.”

Someone else wrote: “The USA under Trump is a kindergarten where ridiculous, incompetent adults run around without supervision and plunge the world into chaos.”

