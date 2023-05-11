Logan Paul confirms 'twisted' way he stole a copy of most 'compelling' UFO video ever

The speculation is true – Logan Paul has possession of the “best UFO footage ever”, or so he claims.

It comes after documentary filmmaker James Fox spoke on The Joe Rogan Experience about a video rumoured to have been uncovered by UFO specialist Chuck Clark around 30 years ago.

Fox claimed that the clip shows two men in the Nevada desert encountering a UFO, and he believes that if Paul released the footage it could be key to changing people’s perceptions about alien sightings.

Now, Paul has stated that he does indeed have a copy of the video. He claimed that he tried to purchase the footage from Clark for $100,000. After the offer was turned down, he then used a hidden camera to record the footage after he was invited to a screening.

“What do you want from me bro, I’m a sneaky little f***,” Paul said, describing the incident on his Impaulsive podcast

“I offered him $100,000 for this tape after I had seen it. Let me tell you this, he should have f***ing taken the money because I got the footage anyway. And I’ll tell you why I did it, because it’s a little twisted of me to put on a small button camera and film UFO footage that isn’t mine.”

Paul went on to say: “Here’s the thing though, it’s not his either. It’s not. The people who shot it gave it to him and expected he would keep it hidden for himself. It’s not his footage. He is keeping what I thought at the time, important UFO, alien, extraterrestrial proof in his possession and not showing it. Like, why? I think that is doing a disservice to the world. That’s not going to do it for me, you are being selfish.”

Paul said he was “waiting for the right moment”, adding: “I would show the footage to [US conspiracy theorist] Bob Lazar to ask him if he’s seen anything like it and in that case maybe… if he can verify the legitimacy of this tape then maybe I would release it.”

“You don’t see the aliens… the footage is compelling, not convincing. It’s from 1995, the tape had been worn down, it’s been played probably over 100 times so the quality is not great, and everything about it screams bulls***.”

The YouTuber went on to say: “There is one kind of interesting thing about the video that could prove its validity. When you scrub through the footage forward and back kind of fast… the disc hovers so fluidly, it’s like buoyant almost in the air.”

“And I’m not sure if that type of movement… was possible in 1995 VFX editing. It looks too good. It’s the one compelling thing about this video where I’m like, maybe that’s something.”

“But I just don’t have enough information at the moment to confidently release this video, unless I can prove that it is somewhat legit, and maybe Bob Lazar can help me.”

