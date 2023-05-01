Expert claims Logan Paul has possession of most convincing UFO footage ever

You’d never have known it, but it’s been claimed that Logan Paul could be the most important figure in the UFO-hunting community.

Documentary filmmaker James Fox has spoken about a piece of footage that was rumoured to have been uncovered by UFO specialist Chuck Clark around 30 years ago.

The footage is thought to have been recorded by two men in the Nevada desert and has been the focus of much speculation in the community of UFO hunters.

While the clip has never been widely shared and has become the stuff of urban legend, Fox has revealed that Paul could be the key to the video being shared with the public in the future.

Fox explained how Paul is an enthusiast on the subject during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, in which he talked about his documentary Moment of Contact.

According to him, Paul is in possession of a copy of the infamous footage after covertly filming it after Clark had turned down $100k in cash for the tape.

Fox alleges the original video was captured on a handheld camera by the two men and shows them driving in the Nevada desert, where they capture a UFO very close to their car.

on Logan Paul's Unreleased UFO Video | Joe Rogan Experience www.youtube.com

Speaking about the footage, which the filmmaker claims to have seen, Fox described the eerie scene in detail to Rogan.

“Then all of a sudden, and I saw this with my own eyes, all of a sudden the car’s parked and it’s parked out by the black mailbox in the desert,” he said, describing the clip.

“It’s dusk. The camera is on the armrest between the two seats and it’s slightly cocked, like, it’s like, it’s not level, and it’s filming the dashboard and the screen, the windscreen, windshield, and there are two guys in there sounding like. You can’t see them, [they're] sounding like they’re trying to crawl under the seats I mean they’re freaking out.

“And then, one of them goes, ‘it’s over the top of us! it’s over the top of us!’ Then all of a sudden the car lights up on the inside, but the source of light is above it. If you can imagine... if you could put a pendulum with a light source above a vehicle, like above the car but very slow and fluid motion."

Does Logan Paul hold the key to proof of UFOs? Getty/iStock

Fox went on to say: “And they’re very scared and one kid who’s the younger of the two is like, 'I’m getting out! I’m getting out! Stay in the car! it’s over the top but stay in the f***ing car!’ He goes, ‘no, I’m getting out!’ and he gets out and he videotapes a disc that was so low you could have hit it with a rock... that’s what all the witnesses have tried to describe. If you could imagine the skin on the craft glowing like phosphorus on a beach. That’s what it looked like - like the skin was alive. And it had like a yellowy orange colour to it, but you could clearly see it was a disc...

"I’d never see anything like it. And it just wobbled like it was unstable … and the camera guy goes, ‘oh my God!’ and then something about the batteries and then, boom, it shuts off.”

Paul has yet to comment publicly on the matter, but UFO enthusiasts are going to be seeing him in a brand new light after this.

It comes after a model shared what some are describing on social media as the 'best UFO footage ever' after spotting something strange during a flight.

