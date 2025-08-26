Governor has savage one-word response to Trump's wild claim about him

The governor of Maryland had a brutal one-word response to Donald Trump ’s claim that he privately told him he’s “the great president of his lifetime”.

Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, is currently engaged in a spat with the US president over Trump’s threat to send the National Guard to Baltimore (a place he called a “horrible death bed”) amid “scare tactics” on crime in Democratic-led American cities.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump made the outlandish claim that Moore told him privately that he is “the greatest president of his lifetime”.

Trump claimed: “He came over to me, he hugged me, shook my hand … He said, ‘Sir you’re the greatest president of my lifetime.’ I said, ‘That’s really nice that you say that. I’d love for you to say it publicly,.”

But, it seems Moore has a very different recollection of events, as he simply replied, “lol” to the video.

He followed up, adding : “Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President.”

“I’ll take things that never happened for $500,” someone on X/Twitter mocked.

Another suggested: “One of the things seared into my brain from the first term was [Daniel Dale’s] piece on ‘sir’ being the strongest indicator that Trump is about to lie.”

In a radio interview, Moore again refuted Trump’s claim saying the “imaginary conversation” never happened.

“I’m a person who takes my integrity very seriously, and I spent the past six months before that election campaigning as to why I did not think that he should be the next president of the United States,” Moore explained to Baltimore station WBAL Radio.

“So when I say that conversation never happened, that imaginary conversation never happened, I mean that conversation never happened.”

