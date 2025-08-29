Vice President JD Vance congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their recent engagement - but expressed one particular concern.

Speaking to USA Today, he brought up a conspiracy theory that the highly publicised couple would result in the NFL having favouritism over Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I will say as a football fan ― as a Cincinnati Bengals fan ― I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,

"You guys can't sort of have this, I'm worried they're going to have a Super Bowl wedding thing this season," Vance said. "Can't do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else."

“So if we see the refs being particularly friendly to Kansas City Chiefs players, then I think all football fans should be willing to push back on the NFL and say, ‘Look, you guys got to be fair.’ Just because Travis is getting married to Taylor, you still can’t put your thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Vance's remarks further stoke the theory held by some football fans who believe the NFL is biased towards the Chiefs who have won three of the past six Super Bowls, as well as nine AFC West titles in a row.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump responded Swift and Kelce's engagement during a cabinet meeting when he was informed of the news.

Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump, a vocal critic of Swift in the past, said. “I think it’s— I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person.

“So I wish them a lot of luck."

