Every 'hidden' Easter egg in Taylor Swift's engagement post, according to Swifties

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who announced their engagement on Tuesday (August 26), as everyone has shared their delight for the happy couple.

Now, you may look at the post and think it's a straightforward engagement announcement, but this is Taylor Swift we're talking about, the queen of hints and Easter eggs.

So, it's no surprise that her dedicated Swiftie fan base has been on the hunt to find clues they believe the pop star has left for them to discover.

Here are some examples:





The Lover Garden

When the photos dropped, many Swifties couldn't help but point out the similarities between the stunning pink floral garden venue for the engagement and compared it to a location where Swift did some of her photoshoot for her 2019 album Lover, with fans calling it the "Lover Garden."

There's no doubt the singer is in her "Lover" era now...

Love Story reference

Some have pointed out that the garden venue also reflects the lyrics in Swift's famous song 'Love Story', which reads: "So I sneak out to the garden to see you / We keep quiet ’cause we’re dead if they knew / So close your eyes / Escape this town for a little while."





Swift's lucky number 13

Basic Swiftie 101 is that her lucky/favourite number is 13 - but why are we bringing this up?

Well, the engagement post was shared at exactly 1 P.M. ET— the 13th hour of the day, and then there's the date itself, August 26, where 13 plus 13 equals 26.

When did the New Heights episode guest guest-starring Swift (who spoke about her love of numerology and the number 13) air? You guessed it, 13 days ago.





Logo = engagement ring?

Swift's new logo has been compared to her engagement ring, described by Vogue as a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold.

It has led fans to question whether this change was a hint for what was to come...





'So High School' reference

A more obvious Easter egg for fans was Swift's use of her track 'So High School' on her engagement post.

Swifties know that this track off The Tortured Poets Department is about her relationship with Kelce.

“Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle," the lyrics go, referring to Kelce's football talents.

In the caption of the post, the couple carried on with the metaphor, which read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"





Meanwhile, the dynamite emoji represents "TNT" for "Taylor & Travis."





'Bejeweled' music video - hint three years in advance?

YouTube/taylorswift

Following Swift's engagement, fans have pointed out how Kelce popped the question under an arch...

Look familiar? It does for some Swifties as they noted that in the 'Bejeweled' music video, Jack Antonoff, as the prince in the fairytale storyline, pops the question to Swift under a similar-looking floral arch.

“Can I hint at something three years in advance?” the singer joked when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022.

But given that Swift and Kelce have been dating just under two years and this music video came out almost three years ago, it seems to be a coincidence or maybe some manifestation from the pop star?

