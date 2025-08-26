Child breaks down in tears after learning Donald Trump is a real person

A young boy's world was turned upside down after discovering that Donald Trump isn’t just a character on TV – he's a real person.

In a viral TikTok clip that’s amassed over 13.6 million views and been shared more than a million times, Annabelle Perez (@andydouglas.trumpboy) captures the hilarious and deeply relatable meltdown of her son, Andy.

"Andy, what's wrong?" she asks, clearly unaware of the emotional spiral about to unfold. Without missing a beat, he replies: "Is Donald Trump a real person?"

When his mom confirms the truth, Andy breaks down in uncontrollable sobs, leaving viewers both laughing and nodding in collective sympathy.

@andydouglas.trumpboy Eek 😬 thanks..yes he Is real my sweet boy.

The clip struck a nerve online, sparking an outpouring of nearly 30,000 comments from fellow TikTokers, with one joking about how he'd react when he found out Trump is president.

"I have the same reaction little man," one quipped, as another reiterated: "Me too, my guy. Me too."

The comments quickly turned into a thread of shared experiences, with parents recounting their kids’ equally confused or dramatic reactions to Trump.

"My son was 7 the first time he was elected, and it upset him the same way," one wrote. "He cried because he thought Trump would replace the Statue of Liberty with a statue of himself."

A second recalled: "Someone asked my 5-year-old son if he knew who Donald Trump was. He straight-faced said, 'Yes, he’s the worst person in the world.'"

Another joked: "My son still thinks Chappell Roan is President, and I’ll keep this dream alive for as long as I can."

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.