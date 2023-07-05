Louis Theroux gives candid update after alopecia condition worsens

Louis Theroux has updated his followers on his alopecia condition in a candid post on Instagram.

Alopecia is a condition where the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss. It can occur in any part of the body, but most commonly the head and face.

As explained by the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS), hair typically falls out in patches about the size of a coin, but it can be more extreme. "Most people with the disease are healthy and have no other symptoms," they added.

"Oh jeez it looks like the alopecia has migrated up to my eyebrow," he wrote on the platform. "I realise you aren’t all awaiting every update on its progress but I want people to acclimatise to the new partially depilated me and not freak everyone out by suddenly appearing in public like a half-plucked elephant bird with no forewarning."

The renowned documentary creator continued: "So this is where we’re at. I’d really like to keep my eyebrows, but it’s out of my hands at this point… tho I have started taking vitamin d and something called biotin."

Theroux first opened up about his condition last month when he shared that "nature has played a cruel trick on me," alongside a photo of his beard that showed a "tiny remnant" missing.

"I can now only grow a weird little Hitler moustache," he humoured.





Fans flocked to the post to praise the star for being so open and honest.

"Don’t worry we love you no matter what," one commented, while another added: "Well done for sharing, Louis and raising awareness!"

A third joked: "Eyebrows are overrated. What do they even do? If Madonna doesn't need them, neither do you."

Theroux's post encouraged many more people to come forward about their own personal experiences with the condition.

