Former Love Island contestant Amy Hart is answering the questions everyone has about the show on her TikTok with everything from how alcohol is managed on the show to how people go to the bathroom without a microphone.

Hart, 29, went on season five of Love Island in 2019 in the hopes of finding the one for her. Although Hart left the villa over a month into her stay after being broken up with by Curtis Pritchard.

However, her career as a social media influencer has not dwindled since she left and now she's using her platform to tell everyone what they want to know about the show.

On TikTok, Hart answered questions all about her experience and how the producers make the show.

In one video she revealed that despite what viewers think, the show is completely unscripted.

In another video, Hart told her audience that when people need to use the toilet they turn off the microphone and ensure only one person may go in at a time.

Hart's videos have captured the attention of her audience and Love Island watchers as well with over a million views on many of her videos answering questions.

With over 6 million views, in one of Hart's videos she spoke about how people deal with their periods while in the villa.

"We just get on with it, like you would do if you were on holiday," Hart said.

The former Love Island star also revealed that none of the contestants on the show had a sense of time since all clocks and phones were revoked, they were not allowed to shared drinks, and they were allowed to smoke under certain conditions.

"If you were smoking before you went in, you were allowed 10 a day and you could go and sit out the front on your own with a camera pointing at you," Hart said in a video.



The Love Island star has been answering questions on TikTok for quite some time with no end in sight as people seemingly have an endless amount of questions.

