Donald Trump's military parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US army took place in Washington D.C. yesterday (June 14), where it was also Flag Day, as well as the president's 79th birthday.

As part of the event, roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft and the procession was designed to tell the history of the Army over the course of two and a half centuries.

The last time the US organised a parade like this was back in 1991 to celebrate the end of the Gulf War, where 8,000 troops marched at the event.

Ahead of the festivities, Trump promised it would be a "spectacular military parade" that is "like no other", with the spectacle estimated to cost anywhere between $25 million and $45 million, according to Army spokesperson Heather J. Hagan.

Contributing to this price is having to repair streets in DC, which weren't built to withstand the weight of tanks and armoured vehicles - e.g. Abrams tank weighs about 70 tons (63 tonnes) and the maximum weight DC roads can cope with is 40 tons (36 tonnes), as per the DC Department of Transport.

Upon arrival at the event, Trump was greeted with a 21-gun salute and members of the crowd also sang “Happy Birthday to You.”

“Time and again, America’s enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you. Your defeat will be certain, your demise will be final, and your downfall will be total and complete,“ the president said during his speech at the parade.

“The Army keeps us free, you make us strong, and tonight, you have made all Americans very proud,” he added.

At the same time, over 2,000 "No Kings" protests were taking place across the US in opposition to Trump and his administration.

Here is a photo round-up from the parade:

The Washington monument is seen in the distance as armoured vehicles participate in the Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump revelled in a long dreamt-of military parade on his 79th birthday Saturday, as demonstrators across the country branded him a dictator in the biggest protests since his return to power. Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images













Military helicopters fly across the National Mall with the Washington Monument and US Capitol visible in the distance during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump reveled in a long dreamt-of military parade on his 79th birthday Saturday, as demonstrators across the country branded him a dictator in the biggest protests since his return to power. Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images)













Service members from various branches of the US Army move across the Memorial Bridge during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump reveled in a long dreamt-of military parade on his 79th birthday Saturday, as demonstrators across the country branded him a dictator in the biggest protests since his return to power. Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images













Members of the US Army drive World War II era armored vehicles across the Memorial Bridge during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump reveled in a long dreamt-of military parade on his 79th birthday Saturday, as demonstrators across the country branded him a dictator in the biggest protests since his return to power. Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images













Members of the US Army march during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump reveled in a long dreamt-of military parade on his 79th birthday Saturday, as demonstrators across the country branded him a dictator in the biggest protests since his return to power. Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images













Visitors watch a parade and celebration marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th birthday with a military parade including roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

















Members of the US Army drive a M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle across the Memorial Bridge during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump reveled in a long dreamt-of military parade on his 79th birthday Saturday, as demonstrators across the country branded him a dictator in the biggest protests since his return to power. Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images

















US military service members sit in an armoured vehicle as it drives down Constitution Avenue during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump reveled in a long dreamt-of military parade on his 79th birthday Saturday, as demonstrators across the country branded him a dictator in the biggest protests since his return to power. Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images

















Members of the US Army wearing World War 1 uniforms march during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump reveled in a long dreamt-of military parade on his 79th birthday Saturday, as demonstrators across the country branded him a dictator in the biggest protests since his return to power. Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images









U.S. President Donald Trump and guests watch as members of the U.S Army parade past them marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th birthday with a military parade including roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images













President Donald Trump stands and salutes troops during the celebration of the Army's 250th birthday on the National Mall on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th anniversary with a military parade along Constitution Avenue that includes roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. Photo by Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images

















U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Usha Vance, and their son Ewan Vance prepare to watch the U.S Army parade on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th birthday with the military parade including roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images









U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave at the ending of the U.S Army parade on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th birthday with the military parade including roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images













U.S. President Donald Trump is given an American flag by a member of the U.S. Army parachute team, also known as the Golden Knights, at the end of the U.S Army parade on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th birthday with the military parade including roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images













U.S. President Donald Trump conducts a U.S. Army Re-enlistment Ceremony on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th birthday with the military parade including roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images













Spectators on the National Mall watch President Donald Trump during a military parade on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th anniversary with a military parade along Constitution Avenue that includes roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images





An attendee at the US Army's 250th birthday celebration parade holds up a US flag during fireworks in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump reveled in a long dreamt-of military parade on his 79th birthday June 14, as demonstrators across the country branded him a dictator in the biggest protests since his return to power. Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images





President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch fireworks during the celebration of the Army's 250th birthday on the National Mall on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th anniversary with a military parade along Constitution Avenue that includes roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. Photo by Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images





