A Pedro Pascal lookalike competition has the internet in a chokehold — and it quickly turned into a full-blown street spectacle.

On Sunday (15 June), Orchard Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan was effectively blocked off as crowds gathered in the rain to witness the contest, held in honour of Mexican restaurant Son Del Norte’s first anniversary.

All it took was a Canva-designed sign outside the restaurant and a single social media post — before they knew it, people were flocking in for burritos and a glimpse of Pedro 2.0.

The winner walked away with a $50 cash prize and a year’s supply of free burritos. Runners-up didn’t go empty-handed either — second and third place earned $50 and $25 gift cards, while the top ten finalists were rewarded with free bean and cheese burritos.

Over on TikTok, clips from the event came pouring in, with fans lining up for selfies with the contest winner, George Gountas, a lighting technician from The Daily Show.

"Genuinely still think that's Pedro Pascal," one viewer quipped, as another wrote: "I honestly thought this was Pedro. I’m not fully convinced it isn’t."

A third chimed in: "This is the most accurate one I’ve ever seen."

@ninattal this has been my favorite weekend activity





Speaking to The Independent, restaurant owner Annisha Garcia shared her concerns that no one would show up.

“We were sad because it was raining, and we were like, ‘No one is gonna come,’” she said. “Then people started showing up and we were like ‘Oh my god!’”

Gountas, who ultimately claimed the top spot, said he only entered for a laugh after his co-workers kept telling him he looked like the star.

“I’ve been off of all social media for like seven years,” he said. “I’ve been told I don’t exist, but now I guess I do because I’m the Pedro Pascal lookalike winner.”

You may also like..

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.