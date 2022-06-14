Love Island viewers were left baffled after a bizarre and grim revelation was made by Gemma during last night’s (13 June) episode.

During a chat with other female contestants, 19-year-old Gemma, who is a professional dressage rider, made a comment about horses that left people equally shocked and in hysterics.

It came after fellow islander Afia Tonkmor posed the question: “Would you lick a pig's bum hole for two grand?”

Most of the other girls were disgusted by the question, with one categorically responding, “no, absolutely not”.

But Gemma admitted that she would lick a horse's bum for £2,000, arguing that they are clean.

She said: “I'd do like... a horse's a**e is clean. They only eat grass.”

Her baffling admission didn’t go unnoticed as viewers took to social media to check that they heard correctly.

One Twitter user wrote: “Did Gemma just admit she'd eat a horse's a**? Unprovoked as well? This horse girl personality it tiring me out.”

Another said: “GEMMA YOU WOULD LICK A HORSES WHAT.”

Someone else commented: “producers done gemma dirty with adding that horse sentence.”

One person joked: “Gemma’s dad wondering why all the horses asses are so clean.”

Someone else referenced Gemma’s dad, who is former professional footballer Michael Owen.

They wrote: “Micheal Owen tonight knowing gemma would lick a horses a*** for 2k.”

It’s not the first time Gemma has made headlines since entering the villa. A kiss she shared with 27-year-old Davide drew threats of complaints to Ofcom due to the pair’s age difference.

