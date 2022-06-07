The UK’s favourite summer dating show Love Island returned to our screens on Monday night, but already there’s trouble in paradise as some viewers have show concern about the age difference of some of the contestants.

A kiss between Islanders Gemma Owen and Davide Saclimenti even sparked threats from viewers of complaints to Ofcom.

The moment came after shock arrival Saclimenti entered the villa after the other 10 contestants who had already coupled up over the course of the first episode.

But it was during a dare game that Owen was urged to kiss the guy she would most like to share a bed with.

She chose Davide, causing outrage among some viewers who were unimpressed that 19-year-old Owen and 27-year-old Davide had kissed.

Some Love Island fans made their feelings about the pair's 8-year age gap known on Twitter.

One tweet that has been liked more than 12,000 times read: “If Gemma is paired with someone above the age of 25 I’m gonna file a complaint with OFCOM.”

Another said: “I’m sorry but how old is Davide, because if he’s over 25 and he ends up with Gemma, i’m definitely complaining with OFCOM.”

Someone else commented: “Don’t care no one above 25 should be getting with someone who’s got teen in their age.”

One Twitter user pointed out: “Someone pls tell Davide that Gemma was 16 when Covid started.”

Another wrote: “If Davide even chats to Gemma I’m calling ofcom and the police.”

Davide appeared to be a hit with many of the female contestants after his shock arrival, but it seems many viewers will be hoping he pairs up with someone his own age.



Indy100 has reached out to ITV for comment.

