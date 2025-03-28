Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green have become embroiled in a spat that is now public.

Green is an ex of Megan Fox, who recently gave birth to her fourth child and her first with her former partner, MGK. The Transformers actress welcomed a baby girl on Thursday (27 March). "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," the rapper wrote in an Instagram caption, adding the date of birth.

The birth announcement comes as MGK and Green’s feud gains widespread attention online. So, what's going on?

How did the feud between MGK and Brian Austin Green start?

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox announced they had a bun in the oven back in November. However, weeks after the announcement, the pair confirmed they had split. You can probably recall the time when they gained social media notoriety for their over the top and often cringeworthy PDA, second only to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Green, who rose to fame for his role in Beverly Hills, 90210, shared on his Instagram Stories a screenshot on Thursday of a message sent by Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper, born Colson Baker, chastised Green for repeatedly asking when his baby with Fox is due.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. You the FEDS,” Kelly wrote. “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.

“You chose the wrong one to f*** with Mr child actor. Go back to cereal commercials,” he continued.

Green shares three children with Fox - Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, eight.

Underneath the screenshot, Green replied with four laughing-face-with-tears emojis and said: “I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad.”

“Leo, careful,” Green added, apparently referencing Leonardo DiCaprio. “He may be coming for you next.”

What did Brian Austin Green post on Instagram about Machine Gun Kelly?

On 3 February, Green called out MGK in a since-expired Instagram Stories post: “Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.”

The comment came after MGK slammed reports in January that stemmed from ‘sources’ who shared the details of the state of his relationship with Fox, which is what Green responded to on his own IG Stories.

Green first reacted to the news of the Jennifer’s Body star ending her relationship with MGK in December last year. “I didn’t even know. No. I had no idea,” Green said when asked about the breakup in a clip posted by TMZ .

When the reporter alleged that Kelly was unfaithful to Fox, Green responded: “How old is he? Do you know? He’s in his 30s. Nice… In your 30s, like — I don’t know. Grow up, she’s pregnant.”

Green insisted he wanted “the best” for his ex and the baby, as well as the kids they share.

Fox had spoken publicly in 2023 about experiencing a miscarriage with MGK. The former couple were once engaged after their love story began in 2020.

