The 7 biggest talking points from Megan Fox's appearance the Call Her Daddy podcast

Megan Fox sat down with Alex Cooper on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy for a raw, candid conversation about the headlines, the misconceptions and her surgeries.

Fans started their countdowns as soon as the teaser dropped online – and it's safe to say they certainly weren't disappointed when it aired on Spotify on Wednesday (20 March).

"Megan Fox just officially became one of my favourite people in Hollywood with this interview," one person quipped, while another added: "This episode of Call Her Daddy with Megan Fox is chef kiss."

Here's everything we learnt from the hotly anticipated ep:

Plastic surgery talk

Fox opened up about speculations on the surgeries she's had.

"I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible," she told Cooper. "Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m going to say 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then."

She went on to say that she had a breast augmentation at the age of 21 or 22. "I better wake up with the biggest boobs you can fit in my body," she recalled thinking. Fox then had them redone after she was done breastfeeding her kids.

"I’ve never had a facelift of any kind," she continued. "So no midface lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one or no regular brow lift. I’ve never done threads. I’ve never had [buccal fat removal] done. I’ll never have any fat removed. I’m a very lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I’ll only ever put fat in."

The actress then highlighted that she's had one procedure that she doesn't want the public to know about.

"There's one thing I had done that I'm gatekeeping because it was really good and it's not a known plastic surgery. People don't even really know about it," Fox said.





Megan Fox: My Plastic Surgery Story









Drinking blood with Machine Gun Kelly

Fox defended her decision to drink MGK's blood, with a very NSFW analogy. Some viewers praised Fox by saying she had "a very valid point."

"One of the [rumours] that’s very persistent is that I’m like Satanic or do Satanic rituals or maybe adjacent to Illuminati," Fox said. "I don’t know why it started. There was just that one time that I said I drink blood ritualistically, and then everybody was like, ‘Wow, she’s into Satanic rituals.’ But that was a very misunderstood thing."

The star compared the occasional blood-swapping with her "soulmate" to the "blood brothers" style bonding boys did as kids.

"How many times did you see [when] little boys would go out with their little pop guns and they would cut their fingers and be blood brothers," she said. "And they’re like, ‘We’re best friends forever now’ and they would smush the blood together on their fingers. That’s not Satanic," she argued.

She went on to suggest that people who criticised her are the same people having oral sex with people they don't know.

"I think it’s weird," she continued.

@jarettsays #meganfox makes a very good point here! #callherdaddy #hollywood





Fox has never been invited to join the Illuminati

Fox wanted to squash that she's part of some sort of Satanic, Illuminati cult. She said that while she does do "rituals," it's not necessarily a "negative thing" and that the word has been "demonised."

"Doing your skincare is a ritual, going to church is a ritual" she quipped.

"I don’t know any people who have been a part of the Satanic ritual. I’m not sure if the Illuminati is real – it probably is," she said, before adding: "I have not been extended an offer to join. I feel like if it was real I would’ve been given an offer to join by now."





Engagement with MGK was called off

Cooper candidly said that the pair "got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you?"

Fox confirmed, "All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred."

"I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’" she added.

"I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," Fox said.

"I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.

"I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow," Fox continued.

"Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."

Getty Images









Her struggles with body dysmorphia while being branded a 'sex symbol'

Fox told Cooper that the phrase added pressure "to a girl who has body dysmorphia and never really saw herself that way."

"The things that I thought were my strengths, like my mind, my intelligence, or my sense of humour—those things are not acknowledged, and instead I’m being acknowledged for something I don’t identify with or as," she candidly shared. "It’s forcing me to wear a character I wasn’t trying to wear. And then also, you assign the character to me, and then you torture and demonize the character."



The actress called the title something far detached from how she felt.

"I was never that. I was never her, like you created her and then you murdered her," she said. "I think to just being called a ‘sex symbol,’ I don’t initially have a reaction. But to the whole process of what really happened, and it goes into just being famous in general and the process of fame, has been really haunting, to be honest."





'I was not a great girlfriend to Brian [Austin Green]'

Fox was married to Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green for 11 years when she was just 18. The pair parted ways in 2021. The pair share sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

"First of all, let me just say—I was not a great girlfriend to Brian," Fox candidly shared. "I will be very honest, and he was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into, or complain about, or let it seem like that relationship was one way. I was not great, because I was young, and really should not have been in a relationship with that level of commitment and that magnitude."



Fox said she "did a lot of falling in love with other people at the time."

She continued: "I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid. And yeah, I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life, and I thought for a minute when I got divorced that’s what I was going to do, and I was single for like three weeks."







Getty Images









Her opinion on MGK's recent blackout ink

MGK recently shared his block tattoo which he described as "for spiritual purposes only."

When Fox was asked about her opinion, she responded: "The relationship with the tattoos that he had was very conflicted emotionally, whatever they represented — and I don’t actually know,

"But he didn’t like to revisit those memories of some of the tattoos that he had and he wanted to get rid of them."

She compared them to "art" which resembled a "Rick Owens" style to her.





