Megan Fox and MGK flooded with congratulatory messages following birth of baby girl

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have announced the arrival of their baby girl, sharing the news with their social media followers on 27 March.

The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a short clip on Instagram showing the newborn's tiny hands, one of which was wrapped around his finger. The name of their daughter has not yet been revealed.

"She's finally here!!" MGK penned as the caption. "Our little celestial seed."

On his Instagram Story, MGK gave more insight into the birth, revealing that musician Travis Barker played a special role in the experience. "We composed the score of the birth. What an epic journey. Praise God," he wrote while tagging the Blink 182 drummer.

Fans have since flooded the comment sections of the post with congratulatory messages, with one gushing: "We’re all so happy for you guys!!!"

Another wrote: "Congrats bro! can’t wait to meet her."

Meanwhile, a third added: "What’s a special moment. What a special day."

Fox has three sons – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8 – from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, MGK has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from his past relationship with Emma Cannon.

The couple reportedly ended their two-year engagement in December, just a month after Fox shared the news of her pregnancy online with an emotional caption that touched on her previous pregnancy loss.

"Nothing is ever really lost," she captioned the Instagram post on 11 November. "Welcome back."

