Madonna reveals she came 'close to death' in recent health scare

Madonna has opened up about a recent health scare that left her hospitalised, revealing she’s lucky to be alive.

The 65-year-old pop singer has been a part of the music industry for decades and has previously made headlines commenting on her experience of ageism and misogyny as she has grown older.

Following a health scare over the summer, Madonna revealed that she came close to death in June and was hospitalised by a bacterial infection.

Madonna spent time in intensive care and said it is a “f***ing miracle” she is alive and well today. She is currently completing her twelfth concert tour, The Celebration Tour.

During her performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night (16 December), Madonna addressed the crowd and said, as per Page Six: “The fact that I’m here right now is the f***ing miracle.”

“There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital,” she added. “There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital … I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU.”

She thanked the lady named Siobhan who “saved [her] life”.

Following her release from hospital and subsequent recovery, Madonna thanked fans online and her family for their support.

She wrote: “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

The singer has also joked: “By the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room – I know it’s kind of funny.”

She added: “But they were all pretty scared and I didn’t understand what was going on.”

