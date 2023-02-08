Madonna response to ‘ageism’ around Grammys appearance is truly iconic

If the ridiculous conservative controversy over Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance at this year’s Grammy Awards wasn’t enough, pop icon Madonna has been criticised over her appearance at the Los Angeles event which she has considered to be “ageism and misogyny”.

The “Material Girl” singer came on stage on Sunday night to introduce Smith and Petras’ live performance of their track “Unholy” (yep, the one which sparked outrage from right-wingers) with her hair in curled pigtails – and at one point had to ask the audience to cheer for her speech.

And disappointingly, it wasn’t long before commentators and Twitter users were taking aim at the musician.



One Fox News contributor mocked her appearance as “the face formerly known as Madonna”, while on social media her looks were described as “ugly” and “revolting”.

Naturally, Madonna clapped back in style over on Instagram, criticising those who chose to pay more attention to her than Smith and Petras.

She wrote: “I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans woman performing at the Grammy’s – a history-making moment! And on top of that she won a Grammy!

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in - a world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45, and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”





The singer added she has “never apologised” for any of her “creative choices nor the way that I look or dress”, and that she was “not going to start” with her appearance at the Grammys.

Petras responded with three heart emojis, American DJ Honey Dijon described her as “such a force” and TV personality Katie Piper commented “everything you said”.

Elsewhere, Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid shared her thoughts on the ITV breakfast programme and said: “Frankly, do you know what? I think she should just look however she wants to look and there we go and there you have it.

“She should feel proud of herself whatever she does.”

Well said, Susanna.

