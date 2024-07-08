Margot Robbie fans congratulate star on first 'pregnancy'

Margot Robbie is said to be expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley – and fans are delighted.

News broke when paparazzi photos circulated online of the couple in Lake Como, with the Barbie actress showing her stomach in a crop top.

Various news outlets have since shared the announcement, with PEOPLE claiming "multiple sources" have confirmed Robbie's pregnancy.

Indy100 reached out to Robbie's representative for comment.

It didn't take long for fans to take to X/Twitter to send congratulatory messages to the couple.

"I'm literally so happy I love this woman sm… our Barbie is now a mother," one said, while another humoured: "A mother that’s about to mother."

"Imagine telling your friends at school that Margot Robbie is your mother," a third wrote.

Another user penned: "We wish this Mother the best that motherhood has to offer."

Robbie and Ackerly first met in 2013 after filing the Second World War romantic drama Suite Francaise, where Ackerly was the assistant director.

A year later, the couple launched a production company together called LuckyChap before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

The pair tend to keep their personal lives private, with Robbie telling The Sunday Times last month: "[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]. It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

The actress told Vogue in 2016: "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him."

"But I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,'" she continued. "And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

