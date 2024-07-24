'Big Hollywood star' was so rude that Mark Wright thought it was a 'stitch up'

It is often advised to never meet your heroes. One man proved that theory to be true, after coming face-to-face with a celebrity who he couldn't even express "how bad she was to him."

In a resurfaced clip shared to TikTok, former reality star Mark Wright recalled a time he was interviewing a big Hollywood star who was incredibly rude to him.

He told Jamie Laing, who was the Private Parts podcast host at the time, that he couldn't disclose her name but said she was an "English Hollywood actor."

During the mystery star's press junket, Wright made a seemingly innocent reference to the "violent," "aggressive" and "bloodbath"-esque nature of the first season. He interviewed five different stars of the show individually, asking how the second season would compare. The first four answered the question with no issues.

Things soon took a turn when he interviewed the fifth star.

"She goes, 'Let me just repeat what you just said, okay? Violent. Bloodbath. Aggressive. I look at someone like you how I look at someone who would masturbate over a romantic sex scene in a movie. When actually, that’s art,'" the actress responded.

Wright was thrown off by her response, especially given that he stepped in last minute for his co-worker who had fallen ill that day. Subsequently, he didn't have time to fully prepare and was simply handed cue cards to get by.

He planned to stick to the cards and ask the questions, as he hadn't watched the show and was doing the producers a "favour" by taking over.

"I’m thinking my producers are f**king stitching me up, there can’t be a bloodbath. But the others have answered it normally," he recalled to Laing.

The actress then called Wright a "male chauvinist" and asked if he had any further questions.

"I paused for about 10 seconds and I was like 'Do I say what I want to say or do I just be polite and get up and walk off'," he said.

Wright told Laing how he defended himself and couldn't hold his tongue against this "big, big star" and said: "I looked down and I went that’s it, that’s all I’ve got."

The actress then called the entire thing a "waste of time."

Elsewhere, Wright shared the "nicest" celebrity guests, including Jamie Foxx and Mark Wahlberg.

