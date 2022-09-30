Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has been crowned the person Brits would like to see as prime minister, according to research.

The financial guru has been on deck to help people with their money struggles as the cost of living crisis soars. Lewis was awarded a CBE for his service to broadcasting and consumer rights in the Queen's New Year Honours, spending much of his life helping Brits save or reclaim their money.

Lewis was closely followed by national treasures David Attenborough, Stephen Fry, Alison Hammond, and Richard Osman in a poll of 2,000 adults.

Responding to a headline, the money-saving expert said while it's a "kind thought", his mental health isn't cut out for "partisan politics".

He continued that he would not do it out of respect for his family before adding that he would much rather "have my nipples wired electrodes (and not in a good way)."

Meanwhile, Lewis, renowned for having helpful solutions to Brits' money worries, was lost for words in a recent This Morning appearance on 28 September.



A caller asked, "what can I do?" expressing worries about mortgage repayments.

In response, Lewis was seen shaking his head and shrugging his shoulders, saying: "I don't know. I mean, I just, the situation now is bad and if those interest rates go up as it's been discussed, and it is not certain that they will, but that is what the markets are predicting.

"If so then we are going to have millions of people in that [situation], and we are sitting on a mortgage ticking timebomb."

Martin added: "I'm not going to answer that question for the moment."

