Bad news: It looks like Martin Lewis is out of ideas

Martin Lewis, known for having an answer to every money problem the British public faces, may have finally just admitted defeat.



The money-saving expert, who has been highly critical of the government's lack of action against the cost of living crisis, was completely stumped when a This Morning viewer was concerned about her mortgage repayments.

Interest rates could be about to skyrocket for those who own homes.



"I don't know...the situation now is bad," he said, disappointed. "We are sitting on a mortgage ticking time bomb."

