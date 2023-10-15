How OnlyFans model cheated death despite her breast implants exploding

An OnlyFans model has confirmed she's "alive" following multiple plastic surgery disasters.

Mary Magdalene, from Toronto, Canada, has reportedly spent more than $300,000 on various plastic surgeries including three Brazilian bum lifts, five boob jobs, several liposuction procedures, five rounds of bum injections and loads of lip and cheek fillers.

In 2019, she nearly died on the operating table during a procedure which saw her have fat transferred from other parts of her body and injected into her vagina. She told The Sunat the time: "I had to get two blood transfusions. The doctor said I was losing so much blood, and turning very pale. He thought I was going to die."

Then, earlier this year, one of her 38J boob implants exploded, leaving her with a uni-boob.

Posting a picture of what she looked like after one of the 5000cc burst to her Instagram back in February, she told fans: “Hey you guys, so this is my boob now. So yeah basically my breast implant popped – again. I’m having surgery to take them out next week. I’m going to go back natural in not only my boobs but other parts of my body too.”

But in a recent update she said "i'm alive".

All's well that ends well.

