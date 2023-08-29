Fans have expressed their excitement for Maya Jama and Stormzy, who reportedly 'rekindled their relationship' after being spotted hand-in-hand in Greece.

In snaps shared online earlier this week, the Love Island host stunned in a black bikini top paired with a midi-length white skirt alongside the rapper dressed in white shorts and a vest while carrying shopping bags.

A source has since told The Sun: "Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows Maya is 'The One'."

When news spread of the pair's reunion, fans flocked to X/ Twitter to share their delight.

"Stormzy and Maya Jama are on holiday together. The world is healing," one user wrote, while another added: "OMG I feel genuine relief at the news of Maya Jama and Stormzy back together."

"Tonight we raise a glass to Stormzy and Maya," a third joked.

One person humoured: "People don’t know that it was actually me who manifested Maya Jama and Stormzy getting back together."

Meanwhile, another spoke on behalf of fans, adding: "Even though it's none of my business and doesn't affect my life in the slightest, hearing Maya Jama and Stormzy are back together has made me so happy??"

The pair parted ways in 2019 after four years of dating.

Since then, Stormzy has mentioned Jama several times throughout the years including in his song 'Lessons' where he said: "My nephew's still asking for his Aunty Maya / Guess this is the karma for what I done to Maya".

In an interview with Louis Theroux, Stormzy candidly said the breakup was his "biggest catalyst" to grow as a person.

He said: "It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you."

He went on to call the separation "probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have."

