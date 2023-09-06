Fake Lizzo McDonald's meal attempts to body shame singer

A Lizzo "signature meal" at McDonald’s has been shared on social media – only, it’s completely fake, and circulated in an attempt to body shame the singer.

The fake post features a picture of McDonald’s burgers, fries and nuggets, claiming to be a news report.

The post states that the “New McDonald’s ‘Lizzo Meal’ is coming out”, before adding that the offer “Consists of 10 burgers, 95 nuggets & 6 Diet Cokes”.

Claiming that all of the food in the post is Lizzo’s “daily meal”, which is a clear attempt to body shame the 35-year-old.

The fake post comes in the aftermath of the allegations made against Lizzo this year. It was reported earlier this summer that Lizzo was being sued by former members of her dance troupe for sexual harassment and weight-shaming.

The singer responded to the 44-page lawsuit on social media, telling fans that “there is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world”.

She described the allegations as being “as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed”.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Meanwhile, in an interview recorded days before lawsuit allegations were made public, Lizzo hinted that something was making her 'sad', prompting speculation she knew the storm was coming.

A pre-recorded 60 Minutes interview has been released, in which producers were totally unaware of what was to come.

"Even today, I was having a rough day. I was sad and stuff earlier today", she told host Tom Steinfort.

"And I still feel like for some reason, even if I'm having a bad day or I'm going through something, people still get good from it. Maybe I'm transmuting it or maybe I'm an alchemist."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings