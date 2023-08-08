Video
In an interview recorded days before lawsuit allegations were made public, Lizzo hinted that something was making her 'sad', prompting speculation she knew of the storm was coming.
A pre-recorded 60 Minutes interview has been released, in which producers were totally unaware of what was to come.
"Even today, I was having a rough day. I was sad and stuff earlier today", she told host, Tom Steinfort.
"And I still feel like for some of reason, even if I'm having a bad day or I'm going through something, people still get good from it. Maybe I'm transmuting it or maybe I'm an alchemist."
