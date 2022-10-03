US journalist Megyn Kelly has branded the Kardashian family a "force for evil" because the reality television stars have highlighted "unrivaled vanity" on social media.

"They didn't do it by themselves," Kelly said on her podcast on Friday.

"But more than any other, they've had a terrible effect in that lane," Kelly said on Friday's edition of her podcast.

"And I do blame them," she said. "I do."

Well, it seems that the Kardashians' social media habits landed Kim Kardashian in hot water on Monday (3 October).

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that the influencer agreed to pay a $1.26m fine after touting a crypto asset, EthereumMax, on Instagram. CNN reported.

Kelly recalled in her podcast the time she interviewed the Kardashians in 2017 when she was hosting "Megyn Kelly Today" on NBC.

The former Fox News host joined the Peacock Network that year and had the Kardashian family on as guests, marking the 10th anniversary of their E! reality hit series Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2017.

The TV show helped the Kardashians rise to stardom, allowing them to use their online presence to build their multibillion-dollar retail business empire that includes various things such as cosmetics, fashion, clothing and accessories.

Kelly said that when she interviewed them and asked if they were a "force for good" or "force for evil," to which they responded.

However, Kelly said that as she continued to watch them, the more she believed it was "evil."

"I don't think this is healthy, and that's why I object to — it's their disgusting vanity which is spread like wildfire in our society. The selfie culture is abhorrent to me," she continued.

In the NBC segment from 2017, Kelly spoke with the Kar-Jenner crew, including the mom/manager Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

And when asked the "good" or "evil" question, Kim said: "I think we've honestly through our show — we've shown so much more positive things."

Kris Jenner also noted that Kylie was a cosmetics magnate at 19 years old, hiring a whopping 600 people.

The Kardashians have denied promoting unattainable beauty standards for women and girls.

Indy100 reached out to the Kardashian's representative for comment.

