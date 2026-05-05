Inside the Met Gala where celebrity fashion met protest and progress

The Met Gala, a dazzling spectacle of fashion and celebrity, once again transformed New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art into an extraordinary realm, leaving even seasoned attendees and newcomers alike in awe. Olympic skater Alysa Liu, experiencing her first gala, struggled to find words to describe the opulent scene before her. "It’s … BIG," she finally declared with a grin, dressed in a custom blood-red Louis Vuitton gown, its full skirt and huge ruffles a testament to the night’s extravagance.

Liu, still adjusting to her newfound global recognition following a gold-medal performance, expressed genuine surprise at the attention she garnered. "Everybody recognizes me!" she exclaimed amidst the packed Charles Engelhard Court. "It’s crazy. Imagine that overnight, suddenly everyone knows who you are!" She was later seen sharing a laugh with Connor Storrie of Heated Rivalry,Heated Rivalry, another ice rink star making waves.

Alysa Liu at the 2026 Met Gala Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Upon ascending the carpeted steps, guests entered the Great Hall, reimagined as "a Northern Italian garden." A colossal moon swayed from the ceiling, casting its glow over a floral centrepiece encircled by cypress branches. The air was filled with the strains of harp music as a half-dozen harpists serenaded attendees. A lengthy receiving line formed as guests waited to greet the gala co-chairs – Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, Vogue’s Anna Wintour, and honorary chair Lauren Sánchez Bezos – though late-arriving Beyoncé was yet to join. Actor Sarah Paulson, who endured a 45-minute wait, lamented her aching feet, joking: "You could cut my legs off at the ankle." She hadn’t yet made it to the "Costume Art" fashion exhibit, which explores the dressed body through centuries of art history.

As the Engelhard court filled, guests mingled, sampling lobster crostini and tomato-mozzarella "pillows." Zoë Kravitz, a host committee member, greeted Storrie, complimenting his work. Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were observed quietly chatting hand-in-hand, while Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster engaged in similar conversation nearby. Jackman rose to embrace skier Lindsey Vonn, who, despite a traumatic leg injury at the Winter Olympics, sparkled in a Thom Browne gown, using only a cane.

Connor Storrie at the 2026 Met Gala Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The presence of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos as honorary chairs had sparked anti-billionaire sentiment in liberal New York City. Mayor Zohran Mamdani boycotted the event, and a group called Everyone Hates Elon plastered posters across the city, one declaring a "Dress code: Willful ignorance." However, the Rev. Al Sharpton, a Met Gala veteran, offered a different perspective. "There have always been billionaires here," he stated. "I may not agree with everything Bezos does, but do I abandon Beyoncé and Venus Williams?" He praised Wintour’s commitment to diversity, adding that the gala "brings a cultured meeting space" for diverse individuals.

Jon Batiste, usually a performer, relished a night off from responsibilities, enjoying a "date night" with his wife, Suleika Jaouad. "A night in the museum," he quipped, as the couple dined as guests of Anna Wintour. Batiste’s Eli Russell Linnetz ensemble, a long white coat and white attire, echoed the work of late Black portraitist Barkley L. Hendricks, who often juxtaposed Black skin with white clothes. Jaouad wore a sumptuous Christian Siriano gown.

Significant strides in accessibility were highlighted by Irish disability activist Sinéad Burke. Initially declining a host committee invitation, Burke insisted on a fully accessible gala. Organisers responded, arranging a step-free entrance and working with Burke for 18 months. She ensured disabled press access and helped train guides for the "Costume Art" exhibit, which features a substantial section on the disabled body. Burke, who has dwarfism, even posed for a custom mannequin, with two outfits displayed on mannequins created in her image. "I’m proud of the small moments," she reflected.

Jon Batiste, left, and Suleika Jaouad at the 2026 Met Gala Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

However, model Lauren Wasser, also on the host committee and sporting her trademark gold prosthetic legs with a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble, cautioned against complacency. While appreciating the museum’s focus on diverse body types, she warned that the outside world was "looking bleaker," citing research indicating a decline in the use of plus-size models. "I want to see it in real life, too," Wasser said of such diversity. "We had a moment. But we’ve taken a step back."

Oscar-winning songwriter EJAE, celebrated for "Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters," wore silver but felt "golden." Her Swarovski gown, dripping with crystals, was a literal interpretation of a lyric: "I’m done hidin’, now I’m shinin’ like I’m born to be." "I wanted to literally be shining," she affirmed.

Sarah Paulson, attending her sixth Met Gala, dismissed any notion of it becoming tiresome. "You can’t really believe the people here and the oxygen you’re sharing," she said, referring to "people from all the great talents of the world." Having filmed "Ocean’s 8" at the museum, a heist movie set during the Met Gala, Paulson playfully warned: "I spent a lot of time here — I know the secrets. They should watch out!"

Sarah Paulson at the 2026 Met Gala Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The night’s grand finale saw the much-anticipated arrival of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. After quick photos, they headed toward the Temple of Dendurford dinner, but not before encountering Heidi Klum, virtually unrecognizable as a marble statue.The couples spent ten minutes laughing with Klum, A$AP Rocky declared. "Oh my god, I can’t stand you!" Rihanna said admiringly, before asking the statue: "How much did they pay you to just stand here for the rest of the night?" The trio shared a final laugh, encapsulating the unique blend of high fashion, celebrity, and playful irreverence that defines the Met Gala.