Trump appears to achieve an impressive feat – dozing off while standing up

Donald Trump may have just achieved an incredible feat, but unfortunately, it has nothing to do with conducting his role as US president.

Despite giving his predecessor Joe Biden the nickname “Sleepy Joe”, it is with some irony that Trump just can’t seem to stay awake himself. The president has been seen on several occasions apparently falling asleep during meetings and other major events while other people are speaking.

Now, critics online have claimed that Trump has outdone even himself by appearing to doze off while standing up.

The incident occurred as Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler spoke at a White House summit on Monday (4 May). In viral clips shared online, Trump could be seen standing to her right, apparently struggling to keep his eyes open.

Some have suggested the feat is actually “impressive”, if not extremely concerning, considering Trump holds one of the most powerful positions in the world.

Journalist Aaron Rupar posted a clip alongside the caption, “Trump’s face is drooping and he’s struggling to keep his eyes open while Kelly Loeffler speaks”.

“I don’t wanna hear another f***ing word about ‘sleepy Joe’. This clown is falling asleep while standing up,” someone responded.

Another person asked: “Is it normal to fall asleep standing up during a press event? #askingforacountry.”

Someone else mocked: “This is impressive. I can't sleep standing up.”

One Trump critic wrote: “Trump struggled to keep his eyes open during an event at the White House today. He’s not fighting for you he’s fighting off the REM cycle. His decline is real.”

Someone commented: “The picture of health.”

“What a total disaster... the laughing stock of the world,” another wrote.

Another person asked: “Totally unfit. Why do the GOP do nothing?”

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