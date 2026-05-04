RFK Jr holding a starling is the latest weird image from the Trump administration

Yes, we’re not even joking. At a time where the Trump administration has churned out images of the US president as Jesus, the Pope and conquering Greenland, the newest image from a US government official to leave people on the internet weirded out is health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr holding a starling.

The cabinet member shared the photo of him holding the starling in his right hand to X/Twitter on Sunday, with the accompanying text reading: “Starling rescue today at Dulles Airport.”

But the unusual photo left people concerned:

Filmmaker and copywriter Sam Rudykoff said he “can’t even remember what the world is supposed to be like”:

“This is the most entertaining presidential administration of all time and it’s not even close,” said one user:

And another wrote: “This guy is always on some side quest”:

Of course, it’s not the first time that RFK Jr has left people confused or caught them off-guard, as he stunned social media users with his three-word response to the White House Correspondent’s Dinner shooting last month, appeared in a bizarre workout video with musician Kid Rock, and released an AI video of him wrestling a Twinkie.

And on the topic of birds, Kennedy shared a video in June 2024 in which he detailed his efforts to tame two ravens near his house, and have them eat out of his hand.

In the clip, he says: “These are my two ravens. They’re not actually mine, I’m just taming them, but they live in a palm tree, they have roost in a palm tree about 100 feet from my house and I’ve gotten them by feeding them every day.

“I’ve gotten them to come in and join me for meditations every morning on my balcony. They have two babies who they feed, and the babies don’t come in, but they come very close.”

We’re so tired.

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