‘There’s always a tweet’: Donald Trump’s 2012 post about gas prices comes back to haunt him

While Donald Trump spends a great deal of his time speaking about a $400m ballroom and even a giant arch that could be built in Washington, most Americans care a great deal more about the cost of living – and people definitely aren’t happy about the rising price of gas since Trump’s second term began.

As much as the president likes to stick his head in the sand about the rise in prices – or get his press secretary Karoline Leavitt to simply deny it – the reality is that Americans are feeling the pinch at the pump.

Now, a revealing Trump tweet from 2012 complaining about gas prices has resurfaced online.

Trump is facing real pressure to get prices under control. Gavin Newsom recently hit out at the president on X/Twitter and stated that the war in Iran had “driven U.S. gas prices up 44% to a four-year high".

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of one gallon of gasoline in the United States has reached $4.30 - up from less than $3 before the war began (via Al Jazeera).

“The national average is $1.12 higher than it was this time last year, as oil prices surge above $100/barrel with no indication of when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen,” AAA said in a report this week.

When asked about the rise in prices, Trump said: “The gas will go down. As soon as the war is over, it’ll drop like a rock.”

However, people are now criticising Trump – and referring back to a 2012 tweet from Trump in which he argued that then-president Barack Obama should be doing more to lower gas prices.

Journalist and commentator Alex Cole shared the post from 2012 and wrote: "There is literally always a tweet":

Trump wrote at the time: "Why isn't Obama protecting us from ridiculous gas prices?"

Others shared a similar post from Trump back in 2012, where he wrote: "Gas prices are at crazy levels - fire Obama!"

Plenty of reactions to the resurfaced post were shared.





Another shared the post, commenting: "Hilarious."

It comes after Trump shared a series of bizarre AI-generated images online – including a picture of his head on Mount Rushmore .

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