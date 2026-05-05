Did Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman technically break this rule at the Met Gala?

The Met Gala may have come and gone for another year, but as always, the conversation is far from over. From best-dressed looks to underwhelming outfits – and, in true internet fashion, endless memes – the event continues to dominate social media long after the final guest has left the red carpet.

As many fashion fans know, the Met Gala, one of the most prestigious nights in the fashion calendar, operates with a set of lesser-known rules and traditions.

One of which is that all guests must be 18 or older.

This year's event saw Beyoncé return after a decade away – not only as an attendee, but as a co-chair. She turned the evening into a family affair, with Jay-Z in attendance alongside their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 14, who donned a white Balenciaga gown.

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Fellow co-chair Nicole Kidman also attended with her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, who took to the red carpet in a Dior look.

That said, the 18+ age guideline reportedly came into effect around 2018, with dancer Maddie Ziegler previously revealing she was unable to attend at the time because she was just 15.

Met Gala organisers also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter at the time that "it's not an appropriate event for people under 18."

However, the 2026 Met Gala appeared to make some exceptions (particularly for co-chairs), suggesting that the rules may be more flexible for those at the very top of the guest list. Discussions must have taken place ahead of the event, as turning away two co-chairs would have risked creating an entirely different kind of spectacle.

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Elsewhere, another long-circulated 'rule' is that Anna Wintour personally approves every attendee's outfit before the event.

Wintour has previously pushed back on this idea. In a Good Morning America appearance, she laughed off the misconception, saying: "Many call and ask our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea."

Indy100 has reached out to the Met Gala for comment.

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