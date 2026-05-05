All the funniest memes from the 2026 Met Gala

The biggest night in fashion took place on Monday night (May 4) as celebrities put on their glad rags and headed to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute for the 2026 Met Gala.

This year's theme was "Fashion is Art" with the co-chairs being Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were this year's lead sponsors for the gala and exhibition honorary chairs.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult made up the members of the Gala Host Committee.

As celebs took to the red carpet, viewers watching at home were channelling their inner Miranda Priestley and giving their honest and opinionated thoughts on all the looks via social media.

It wouldn't be a pop culture moment without the meme treatment. Here's a roundup of all the best ones from the night.

One person said, "Me when my social battery runs out #MetGala", referring to Katy Perry's outfit, which included a mask.





"I see the inspiration," a second person said, as Kris Jenner appeared to take a leaf out of Claire from Fleabag's book.





A third person made a Hunger Games reference in response to Janelle Monae's outfit.





A fourth person commented, "Damn how long ago was that halftime show," on Bad Bunny's aged look.









"How it feels to be an AMC A-lister," referring to Sabrina Carpenter's outfit made up of film strips.













"Rocky STUNS at the 2026 Met Gala red carpet," another joked, referencing the much-loved character from Project Hail Mary.









"He isn’t even following the theme," another joked.









"THIS IS HOW EVERYONE SHOULD BE PULLING UP!" posting photos from The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003).









"She been waiting on such a theme kdjgbjdfg," one person said about Heidi Klum's commitment to the theme.









Of course, it wouldn't be the Met Gala without the annual Jason Derulo falling down the stairs meme.









"One of my faves got on an ugly outfit tonight," someone said, using the Adele meme.





Another unimpressed viewer noted, "One of the easiest themes for Met Gala yet celebrities are incapable to fit the theme," sharing a GIF of Miranda Priestly.





"All of us tonight," posting photos of the Runway Magazine boss.





"I love fashion events because where else would we get images like these," one more said.

Elsewhere from Indy100, The most expensive jewellery ever worn at the Met Gala, and Met Gala: Does Anna Wintour really approve celebrity outfits?

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