If you already think US president Donald Trump has a habit of repeating himself – from boasting about passing cognitive tests to constantly calling for a Nobel Peace Prize – then try watching an hour-long video the White House uploaded on Saturday of the 79-year-old saying the word “winning” on loop.

We’re not even joking.

The clip is taken from the Republican’s State of the Union address back in February, when he told Congress: “The state of our union is strong. Our country is winning again – in fact, we’re winning so much, that we really don’t know what to do about it.

“People are asking me, ‘please, please, please, Mr President, we’re winning too much, we can’t take it anymore. We’re not used to winning in our country. Until you came along, it was always losing, but now we’re winning too much.’

“And I say, ‘no, no, no, you’re going to win again, you’re going to win big, you’re gonna win bigger than ever’.”

Sharing the 60-minute video to X/Twitter, the White House wrote: “Can’t stop, won’t stop.”

Other X accounts soon expressed their disapproval, with Irish comedian and writer Tadhg Hickey writing: “This is a real tweet from a real account about a real man who leads a real country. It’s just so hard to believe any of it”:

Content creator Jared Shult commented: “Gas is literally $5 a gallon”:

“Black Mirror doesn’t even have an episode for this,” wrote one account:

And a parody account of Four Seasons Total Landscaping – yes, the location of that infamous press conference – said the video “will be a source of embarrassment for 100 years”:

Ironically, you'd be losing an hour of your life you won't get back if you spent an hour watching a video about winning...

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