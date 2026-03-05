The countdown to fashion’s biggest night of the year is officially on. That’s right, the Met Gala is right around the corner.

This year's co-chairs are confirmed as Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos joining as sponsors and honorary chairs.

Taking place on the first Monday of May (4 May), celebrities will descend on New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, ready to go big (or go home) for this year’s theme: Fashion is Art.

As always, it’s set to be a haute couture haven, with past themes including Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion (2024), Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty (2023), In America: An Anthology of Fashion (2022) and In America: A Lexicon of Fashion (2021).

Compared to past years, it's safe to say 'Fashion is Art' is entirely open to interpretation.

But now, Met Gala sponsor Lauren Sánchez Bezos has offered her own take on the theme.

Speaking on the Today show, host Craig Melvin asked what people should expect from the fashion on the carpet this year. Sánchez Bezos explained: "These designers are true artists. Like Elsa Schiaparelli was best friends with Salvador Dalí. And Salvador Dalí’s medium was a canvas, and hers was, you know, clothing".

She also lifted the lid on receiving the call from Anna Wintour asking her and her husband Jeff to be co-chairs and sponsors, saying she was "so honoured".

Of course, Sánchez Bezos didn’t give too much away, meaning fans are still left guessing about how celebrities might interpret the theme.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what unfolds on the Met steps.

