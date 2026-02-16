A seemingly innocent post from Beyoncé has sent the Beyhive into overdrive, with fans speculating that it’s a subtle hint at an upcoming collaboration with Lady Gaga.

'Telephone' dropped back in 2009 on Gaga's album The Fame Monster, the expanded edition of The Fame. It wasn’t just the song that has kept fans obsessed; the music video is a full-blown mini-movie, ending with the tantalising promise: "To be continued..."

It's now 2026. The sequel certainly hasn't arrived just yet, but fans aren't giving up anytime soon.

In a recent Instagram carousel, the 'Single Ladies' singer shared a string of photos from the Super Bowl, which, as we know, featured a surprise performance from Gaga.

So how did all the 'Telephone' sequel speculation come about?

The first clue lies in the opening shot: Beyoncé is seen holding a wired telephone in a hotel room. Fans quickly connected this detail to the song’s title, but the phone also serves as a recurring motif throughout the video, reappearing in several hotel room scenes.

In another snap, Beyoncé is shown lifting the lid off a hamburger, followed by a shot of her taking a big bite.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to cast their minds back to the video where Gaga tells Beyoncé: "You know what they say, once you kill a cow, you gotta make a burger."





Beyoncé also made it clear that her snaps were tied to the Super Bowl, including one not-so-subtle shot of room service featuring a football. Two other photos placed the American flag alongside the Puerto Rican flag, a nod to Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican roots, as he took the halftime stage.

This isn't the first time both Beyoncé and Gaga have hinted at a sequel.

Last year, during Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour, a screen lit up with the message: "You've been a very bad girl. A very very bad bad girl, Gaga," echoing one of the video’s most iconic lines. The message even included a bee emoji, a clear nod to Beyoncé’s loyal Beyhive fanbase.

Indy100 reached out to Beyoncé's representative for comment

