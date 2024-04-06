Michael Sheen receives widespread praise after his latest TV interview

Good Omens actor Michael Sheen faced an unusual group of questioners this week, in an interview for a new BBC special which has seen the Welshman praised for his honest answers.

Sheen, who is currently playing NHS founder Aneurin Bevan in Nye at London’s National Theatre, faced questions from about 35 interviewers – all neurodivergent or with a learning disability – in a one-off special called The Assembly which aired on Friday for Autism Acceptance Week.

It’s adapted from the French show Les Recontres Du Papotin (or The A Talks), with the premise being that “no subject is out of bounds [and] no question is off the table”.

Speaking ahead of the show’s broadcast, Sheen said of his involvement: “I was thrilled to be asked to be a guest on The Assembly. It’s such a fresh and exciting idea and I can’t wait for what I’m sure is going to be a surprising and challenging experience.

“I really don’t know what to expect, which is both exhilarating and a little bit terrifying.”

It turns out he was asked a range of unorthodox questions, including how it feels to be dating someone “who’s only five years older than your daughter”.

Sheen replied: “Because of the age difference, I’m aware that I’m a much older father, and that does worry me. It makes me concerned and it makes me sad thinking about the time that I won’t have with them.

“Ultimately, if you find someone who brings you happiness and you make them happy, you’ve got to go for that, I think.”

And in another clip, Sheen was asked what makes him cry, to which he responded to say he cries “every day, I think”.

“To be moved by something, to be touched and to feel deeply about something, and to show that through tears, I think, is a beautiful thing,” he said.

Sheen’s answers and warmth towards his interviewers has been praised on social media, with the actor’s approach being described as “magnificent and inspiring”:

If you missed it, The Assembly is available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer.

